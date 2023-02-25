Wright tallied 26 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-122 loss to the Herd.
Wright's nine assists were a team-high in Friday's narrow loss. The two-way guard has split time between the Legends and Mavericks this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' McKinley Wright: Shifts back to bench•
-
Mavericks' McKinley Wright: Making first career start•
-
Mavericks' McKinley Wright: Will be available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' McKinley Wright: Questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' McKinley Wright: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' McKinley Wright: Won't play against Atlanta•