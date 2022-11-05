Wright posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-113 win over the Austin Spurs.

Wright started his G League season with a bang, leading his team to victory on efficient scoring. Wright is expected to split time between the Mavericks and Legends this season but has only played one NBA game so far in 2022-23. If Wright keeps up this level of play, he could find himself as a regular backup to Luka Doncic.