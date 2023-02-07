Wright will start Monday's contest against Utah.
With Luka Doncic (heel) still out and Spencer Dinwiddie traded to Brooklyn, Wright will draw his first career start Monday. While the Colorado product has largely been out of Dallas' rotation this season, Wright appears in line to receive increased usage Monday.
