Wright chipped in two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 129-114 win over the Rockets.

Wright randomly logged a career-high 23 minutes in the victory, shifting up in the rotation due to the fact the Mavericks were without a handful of regular rotation pieces. Despite the unexpected opportunity, Wright failed to make the most of his uptick in playing time, registering very little in terms of tangible production. Simply put, there is no need to pay too much attention to this situation.