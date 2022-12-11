Wright tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 117-102 loss to the Hustle.
Wright tied for the most points on the team while coming off the bench. Despite coughing up five turnovers, Wright was the only Legends' player to post a positive point differential at plus-six.
