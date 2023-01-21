Wright (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Wright has missed a pair of contests with a sprained right foot and his availability remains up in the air for Sunday's tilt. The 24-year-old has earned a fringe rotation spot for the Dallas backcourt and if he remains out, Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy could see a few extra minutes.
