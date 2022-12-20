Wright recorded 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 112-105 loss to the Lakeland Magic.

Without Jaden Hardy, Wright has returned to the starting lineup and assumed the role of primary creator. However, his inefficient scoring caused him to post a team-low negative-21 point differential.