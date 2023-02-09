Wright will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Wright made his first career start Monday with Luka Doncic (heel) out and the Spencer Dinwiddie for Kyrie Irving trade still being finalized but will rejoin the reserves with Irving active. Wright will battle with Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy for backup point guard minutes.
