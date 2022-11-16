Wright posted nine points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-97 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Wright led the team in assists, as the entire team managed only 12. Wright's efficient scoring to start the season ended Monday, and he failed to make a three-pointer for the first time in 2022-23.