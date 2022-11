Wright tallied 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 143-132 loss to the Vipers.

Wright continues to be a dynamic backcourt duo with Jaden Hardy, as they combined for 64 points in Saturday's loss. However, Wright posted his season-low in assists.