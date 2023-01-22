Wright (foot) will be available to play Sunday against the Clippers.

Wright missed Dallas' last two games with a right foot sprain and had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but he'll ultimately be able to suit up for the Mavericks' final contest of the week. Prior to suffering the injury, Wright had taken hold of a spot in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation as a backup point guard, but the second-year player is averaging just 7.7 minutes per contest in January.