Wright (foot) won't take the court Friday against the Heat.
Wright will miss his second consecutive tilt while battling a foot sprain, leaving the Mavs down some depth in the backcourt. He will now turn his sights toward Sunday against the Clippers for his next opportunity to rejoin the action.
