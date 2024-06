Ajinca was selected by the Knicks with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to Dallas.

Ajinca spent the 2023-24 campaign with Saint Quentin in France, and he averaged 9.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game over 30 appearances. He has potential to contribute as a 3-and-D player, and he shot 32.3 percent from beyond the arc last year.