Ajinca (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Spurs, Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ajinca will miss his second consecutive Summer League matchup due to a groin injury. Selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old remained overseas, averaging 5.4 points in 14.4 minutes per game over 27 EuroLeague appearances in 2024-25. His next chance to suit up in the Summer League will come Monday against the Hornets.