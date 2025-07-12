Mavericks' Melvin Ajinca: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ajinca (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Spurs, Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Ajinca will miss his second consecutive Summer League matchup due to a groin injury. Selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old remained overseas, averaging 5.4 points in 14.4 minutes per game over 27 EuroLeague appearances in 2024-25. His next chance to suit up in the Summer League will come Monday against the Hornets.