Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) arrived in Orlando on Saturday and is expected to be available for the Mavericks when the team resumes its season July 31 versus the Rockets, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While speaking to the media at practice Monday, Kidd-Gilchrist explained that he didn't accompany the Mavericks' main traveling party to the Walt Disney World complex earlier this month because he was tending to a family matter. With Kidd-Gilchrist back in the fold, the Mavericks have all available members of their 15-man roster in the NBA bubble with the exception of Trey Burke.