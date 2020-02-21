Play

Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (not injury related) is available Friday against the Magic.

Kidd-Gilchrist could make his Mavericks debut Friday. He saw limited action with Charlotte earlier in the year, playing 160 minutes and totaling 48 points, 35 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks.

