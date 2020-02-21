Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (not injury related) is available Friday against the Magic.
Kidd-Gilchrist could make his Mavericks debut Friday. He saw limited action with Charlotte earlier in the year, playing 160 minutes and totaling 48 points, 35 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't debut Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: To be available Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Signs with Dallas•
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Finalizing buyout•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Wizards•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clear of injury report•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.