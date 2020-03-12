Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
The 26-year-old was probable with an illness and will be suiting up as expected. Kidd-Gilchrist may see increased work Wednesday with Kirstaps Porzingis (rest) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) out.
