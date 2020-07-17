Kidd-Gilchrist isn't yet in the bubble, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. According to coach Rick Carlisle, "We're working to get him here logistically and we hope that it happens soon."

It's not clear why Kidd-Gilchrist isn't in the bubble, and it's not clear when he might be available. That said, his role with Dallas has been small, and he's essentially a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency big. The Mavericks' first game is July 31 against the Rockets.