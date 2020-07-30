Kidd-Gilchrist will not play during Friday's opener against the Rockets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rick Carlisle noted that Kidd-Gilchrist's absence isn't due to injury, he just hasn't yet gotten into game shape since arriving in the bubble last week. His next chance to play will come Aug. 2 against the Suns.
