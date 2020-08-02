Kidd-Gilchrist is not on the Mavs' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Suns.
It's still unclear if Kidd-Gilchrist will actually play, as he was held out of the Mavs' re-opening game amid conditioning concerns. Either way, Kidd-Gilchrist is not much of a fantasy consideration in season-long leagues or DFS contests.
