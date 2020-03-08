Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday with illness

Kidd-Gilchrist is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers with an illness.

Kidd-Gilchrist may be dealing with the same bug that kept teammate Tim Hardaway sidelined in Friday's win over the Grizzlies. The Mavericks could be quite shorthanded Sunday, as Kidd-Gilchrist is one of three players already ruled out for the contest, while Hardaway, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) are all questionable. Kidd-Gilchrist's absence is one of the least significant ones, as he's averaging just 8.0 minutes per appearance since joining the Mavericks after the All-Star break.