Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday with illness
Kidd-Gilchrist is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Pacers with an illness.
Kidd-Gilchrist may be dealing with the same bug that kept teammate Tim Hardaway sidelined in Friday's win over the Grizzlies. The Mavericks could be quite shorthanded Sunday, as Kidd-Gilchrist is one of three players already ruled out for the contest, while Hardaway, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) are all questionable. Kidd-Gilchrist's absence is one of the least significant ones, as he's averaging just 8.0 minutes per appearance since joining the Mavericks after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available Friday•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't debut Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: To be available Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Signs with Dallas•
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Finalizing buyout•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Wizards•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.