Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable vs. Nuggets

Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) is probable for Wednesday's action against the Nuggets.

Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the past two games due to an illness, but he's expected to return. With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Kidd-Gilchrist may be in an opportunity to see more minutes than usual.

