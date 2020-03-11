Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable vs. Nuggets
Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) is probable for Wednesday's action against the Nuggets.
Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the past two games due to an illness, but he's expected to return. With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Kidd-Gilchrist may be in an opportunity to see more minutes than usual.
