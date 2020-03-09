Play

Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out

Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist won't make the trip with the team, but he could return to availability Wednesday, when the Mavs return home to host the Nuggets.

