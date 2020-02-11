Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Signs with Dallas

Kidd-Gilchrist signed a contract with the Mavericks on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist didn't last long on the open market, as he finalized his buyout with Charlotte just a few days earlier. He appeared in 12 games with the Hornets prior to the buyout, averaging four points and 2.9 rebounds over that stretch. The Mavs have yet to announce who they plan to waive to clear a roster spot for Kidd-Gilchrist.