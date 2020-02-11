Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: To be available Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist will be available to make his Mavs debut Wednesday against the Kings, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
After finalizing a buyout with the Hornets, Kidd-Gilchrist agreed to a deal with Dallas on Monday, and he was at practice with his new team Tuesday afternoon. The veteran will be an option for coach Rick Carlisle on Wednesday, but there's no guarantee he'll see the floor right away.
More News
-
Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Signs with Dallas•
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Finalizing buyout•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Healthy scratch versus Wizards•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clear of injury report•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out with illness•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 11 points Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...