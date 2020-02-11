Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: To be available Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist will be available to make his Mavs debut Wednesday against the Kings, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

After finalizing a buyout with the Hornets, Kidd-Gilchrist agreed to a deal with Dallas on Monday, and he was at practice with his new team Tuesday afternoon. The veteran will be an option for coach Rick Carlisle on Wednesday, but there's no guarantee he'll see the floor right away.