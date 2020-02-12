Mavericks' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't debut Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist is inactive for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist, who agreed to a deal with the Mavericks earlier in the week after finalizing a buyout with the Hornets, will have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his Mavs debut, as the forward apparently needs more conditioning before being activated.
