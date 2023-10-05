Miles (illness) didn't play in Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Miles was labeled as questionable for Thursday's preseason opener shortly before the start of the game, but the Mavericks didn't provide another update leading up to tipoff. He was kept off the court in the loss, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Saturday's rematch against Minnesota. As a two-way player, Miles will likely split time between the NBA and G League clubs this year, assuming he's healthy once the regular season begins.