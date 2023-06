Miles signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Miles played a prominent role at TCU over the past three seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. While he wasn't selected during the 2023 NBA Draft, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Mavericks as a two-way player.