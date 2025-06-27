Kelly agreed to a two-way contract with Dallas on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kelly turned in a solid college resume, finishing out his final season at Auburn by averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 38 appearances. He showed improvement with his touch from downtown after hitting at a clip of 32.1 percent during the 2023-24 season and also got better at the charity stripe, where he hit 90.9 percent of his tries in 2024-25.