Kelly recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes of Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

Kelly, who is on a two-way contract with the Mavericks, excelled in limited minutes off the bench Monday. Through three exhibitions, the guard is averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 36.8 percent shooting from the field in 12.8 minutes per contest.