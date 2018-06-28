Mavericks' Mitch Creek: Joining Mavericks for summer league

Creek will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

The Australian-born wing has spent the last seven years playing for the Adelaide 36ers of the Australian NBL. During the 2017-18 campaign, Creek averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 31 games, all of which were career highs. He also saw a brief stint in Germany with BG Goettingen, but played just seven contests there. He's now slated to play in the NBA summer league for the second straight year, this time with Dallas, after playing for Utah previously. Creek will need to have a very strong showing to be considered for an invite to training camp.