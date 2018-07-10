Mavericks' Mitch Creek: Scores 13 against Warriors in summer league action
Creek scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 91-71 summer league win over the Warriors.
The 26-year-old has never played a minute in the NBA, spending most of his career back home in Australia, but Creek didn't look out of place as the starting power forward for the Mavs' summer league squad in this one. He's unlikely to win a spot on the Dallas bench this year either, but a positive impression on NBA scouts could give him an opportunity later in the season as rosters get thinned by injuries.
