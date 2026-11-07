Johnson notched 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Friday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

Johnson delivered his first career double-double, dominating the glass with 10 offensive rebounds while matching his season high in points. His impressive rebounding production came despite a relatively modest workload, highlighting his potential as an interior contributor. Johnson's fantasy appeal continues to grow, and he could be in line for an expanded role in Dallas' frontcourt as the season progresses. He has scored in double figures in three of his last five games, averaging 9.2 points and 6.0 boards per game over that stretch.