Mavericks' Morez Johnson: Full stat line in SL loss

Johnson produced 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 26 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League loss to Golden State.

Johnson turned in an efficient performance and stuffed the stat sheet in his Summer League debut, logging game-high marks in points and steals. The big man out of Michigan also led the Mavericks in rebounds and tied for the team lead in blocks. He figures to play a meaningful role off the bench to begin his rookie season.