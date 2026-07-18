Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Agrees to offer sheet with NYK

Cisse agreed to a two-year offer sheet with the Knicks on Saturday, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reports.

After receiving a two-way qualifying offer from the Mavericks earlier in the offseason, Cisse entered restricted free agency and appears to have found a match with the Knicks. In 38 regular-season appearances at the NBA level in 2025-26, the big man averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.9 minutes per contest. Dallas has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday to match the offer, or Cisse will officially head to New York.