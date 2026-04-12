Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Available against Bulls
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cisse (two-way) is available for Sunday's game against Chicago.
The Mavericks are running thin for the final regular-season game of the 2025-26 campaign, so Cisse's services will be necessary. The 23-year-old has been in the lineup for Dallas in the last two games, combining for 18 points, 17 rebounds, two steals and four blocks across 41 minutes of action.
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