Cisse chipped in seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to the Bucks.

Despite being on a two-way contract, Cisse ended up being second in minutes off the bench only behind Naji Marshall (25). He has also been integral for Dallas with Dereck Lively (knee) and Anthony Davis (calf) out for the time being, shoring up their defense to the tune of 1.4 blocks per game in his last five contests. Cisse will likely continue to play behind Daniel Gafford until one of the aforementioned big men return.