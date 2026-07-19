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Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Dallas matches offer sheet

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mavericks matched the Knicks' two-year, $4.7 million deal on restricted free agent Cisse, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Knicks extended the two-year, $4.7 million deal to Cisse on Saturday, but the Mavs didn't waste any time matching the offer to ensure he remains in Dallas. Cisse averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.9 minutes per game in his rookie season with the Mavericks, but he'll likely have a tough time getting into the rotation in Year 2 while Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, Santi Aldama and Morez Johnson are healthy.

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