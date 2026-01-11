Cisse notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 19 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 loss to Chicago.

Cisse chipped in on both ends of the floor, matching his season-high with 10 rebounds, while also setting a season-high with five combined steals and blocks. With Anthony Davis likely to be sidelined beyond the All-Star break, Cisse could have an opportunity to play meaningful minutes, especially if Daniel Gafford continues to struggle as the starter. While he isn't worth adding just yet, Cisse is someone to keep an eye on, just in case the coaching staff decides to give him a larger role at some point down the stretch.