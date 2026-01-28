Cisse (G League - two-way) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Cisse is no longer listed on the Mavericks' injury report with an illness, but he's not a lock to suit up Wednesday. He's on a two-way contract and has already been active for 38 games this season, so Cisse can suit up just 12 more times for the NBA club before Dallas would need to convert him to a standard deal in order for him to be eligible to play. Even if Cisse gets the green light to play, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell are still expected to see the bulk of the minutes at center.