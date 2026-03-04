Cisse (two-way) was inactive for Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.

Cisse had appeared in each of the Mavericks' previous three games and averaged 3.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes over that stretch, but Dallas opted to hold him out Tuesday in an effort to preserve his availability for the remainder of the season. Since the two-way center has already suited up for 45 games at the NBA level this season, he'll be eligible to play in just five of the team's remaining 21 contests unless the Mavericks upgrade him to a standard contract.