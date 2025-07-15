Cisse tallied eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes during Monday's 87-69 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Cisse led Dallas' bench in points, finishing as the team's third-leading scorer. He was also the only player to record multiple steals and multiple blocks. The 22-year-old big man spent his final collegiate season with Memphis, averaging 5.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 18.2 minutes per game in 35 outings.