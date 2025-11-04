Cisse produced four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to Houston.

Cisse made just his second appearance of the season after signing a two-way deal with the Mavericks, and notched his first points. He also displayed his defensive capabilities, recording a steal and a block in only 14 minutes. With Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) out for the time being, Cisse may continue to see minutes backing up Daniel Gafford until one of the aforementioned big men return.