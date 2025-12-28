Cisse finished Saturday's 113-107 loss to the Kings with two rebounds in six minutes.

Cisse played his first game since December 15, moving into the rotation following a groin injury to Anthony Davis. Although Cisse has been thereabouts thus far this season, he has yet to carve out a consistent role. If and when the Mavericks opt to change things up, keep an eye on Cisse, just in case he shifts into a meaningful role, much like Adem Bona did for the 76ers last season.