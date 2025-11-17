Cisse will start Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cisse will make his first start of the season Monday, filling in for the injured Daniel Gafford (ankle). Cisse, a two-way player, has appeared in 10 NBA games this season, averaging 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 10.8 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old will handle most of the center duties alongside Dwight Powell, with Gafford, Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) all sidelined.