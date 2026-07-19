Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Sticking around in Dallas

Cisse will return to the Mavericks after Dallas matched the two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet he received from the Knicks on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Dallas wasted little time matching the Knicks' offer to keep Cisse in the fold, though the 6-foot-11 center will now occupy a standard roster spot after serving as a two-way player as a undrafted rookie in 2025-26. He appeared in 38 games at the NBA level last season, shooting 57.4 percent from the field while averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.9 minutes per game. Cisse may have a tough time cracking the rotation with regularity in 2026-27 if Dereck Lively (foot) and Daniel Gafford are fully healthy. The Mavericks also acquired Santi Aldama and Morez Johnson earlier in the offseason and could also look to incorporate them at center.