Cisse fouled out of Wednesday's 123-114 loss to Phoenix after recording four points (2-2 FG), nine rebounds and four blocks in 15 minutes.

Cisse has now recorded three straight games with at least two blocks, and has logged a block in all but two appearances this season. Despite being on a two way contract, Cisse has made the most of his opportunity with the Mavericks, and will likely continue to backup Daniel Gafford until one of Anthony Davis (calf) or Dereck Lively (knee) come back from injury.