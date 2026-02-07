The Mavericks list Cisse (two-way) as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

The two-way player has been active for 42 games this season, and since he's eligible to suit up just eight more times at the NBA level before he would need to be converted to a standard deal, the Mavericks could be conservative with deploying him in the weeks to come. Cisse returned to the G League and made his first appearance for the Texas Legends since Jan. 6 in Friday's 115-105 loss to the Stockton Kings, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block.