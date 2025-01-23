Marshall (illness) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Thunder.
Marshall will miss his second straight contest Thursday due to an illness. Olivier-Maxence Prosper should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Marshall's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Boston.
