Marshall will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Marshall will make his 16th start of the campaign, joining Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Dwight Powell in the first unit for the shorthanded Mavs. In his other 15 starts, Marshall averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 26.8 minutes.